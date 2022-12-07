We are the families of St. Mary's and beyond who were blessed by the teaching, compassion, counsel and sacramental ministry of Fr. Anthony Chiaramonte.
We are the students and faculty of SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College who became more joyful, caring communities at his inspiration.
We are the individuals fortunate enough to share friendship with this warm man of God.
We would be remiss, Oneonta, if we did not say, "For everything, Fr. Tony, thank you." Your rest, albeit sudden, is well deserved. May we follow your example and do our best by one another.
Margaret Serra-Lima
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.