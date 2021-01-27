I realize it’s a no-cost way for The Star to fill pages, but I wish you’d consider reining in some of the more irresponsible nuttery in Sound Off. Just today (1/22), you’ve got crackpots claiming that leftists have been burning down people’s homes, that the Obamas will be part of the new administration, and that fuel prices have gone up under the president who was inaugurated 48 hours ago (not to mention a gross misrepresentation of what “defund the police” means).
Opinions are one thing, lies and misinformation are another. Many of the depraved simpletons who overran the U.S. Capitol a couple of weeks ago were inspired by exactly this kind of nonsense, repeated and amplified by a multitude of malignant players, from the former president to Russian trolls.
Publishing this stuff is not responsible journalism — it poisons the discourse and provides one more rabbit hole for frightened, misinformed people to fall into. Ideally, The Star wouldn’t need to waste paper and ink on Sound Off — there are literally tens of thousands of online forums on which people can “vent” —- but if you must do it, set some sane limits. A bit of fact-checking would not go amiss. And while I’m discussing the opinion page — that cartoon! “Sold to the man with the hammer and sickle!” Ai yi yi! This is something that would not have been out of place in a 1930s issue of Der Stürmer.
Ray Crossley
Butternufz
