In response to concerns raised in a “Sound Off” regarding COVID precautions, printed in The Daily Star on Friday, March 12.
We want to assure everyone that our current production of “Angel Street (Gaslight)” has been rehearsed and filmed with careful attention to COVID-19 protocols.
Temperatures were taken and recorded at the start of each rehearsal. All props and surfaces were disinfected before and during each rehearsal. Masks were worn and there was no physical contact during the entire rehearsal period up to the final two rehearsals and filming. When actors were not wearing masks on stage during the final two dress rehearsals and filming, they were still required backstage. Hand sanitizer was kept in several locations backstage for use when actors had touched items on stage.
The cast was tested for COVID-19 at the beginning of production week, five days before filming, and all tests were negative.
We made every effort to keep the cast and crew safe and healthy over the course of this production. When a cast member attended a funeral out of the area, they were quarantined from rehearsal for 10 days and a negative COVID test was required before returning.
It has been two weeks since filming and everyone remains healthy. We care about our actors and crew and would never do anything to jeopardize their health or safety.
Gary E. Stevens and Steve Dillon
Oneonta
Stevens is owner of Stuff of Dreams Productions and Dillon is owner Bigger Boat Productions.
