Today I read with great interest Keith Schillo’s commentary on the planned reopening of SUNY Oneonta for the spring semester.
While Mr. Schillo talks at length about economics, various categories of risks using an over-the-top analogy to make his point, nowhere within this commentary was there any positive outlook or insight from him on what may actually work to get our students back into the classroom. Simply put: Be part of the solution not the problem.
Acting President Craig has done in a few short weeks what the previous administration did not do — communicated with us. He has been in constant contact with parents and students via email, surveys and town hall meetings to get our opinions and provide feedback on what would be safest for ALL having in-person learning. This situation is a fluid one and changes week-to-week. This is what I call being part of the solution.
What is most problematic to myself and other parents is the continued negativity from faculty such as Mr. Schillo. At the very least this educator and several like him want to do basic minimal work by teaching asynchronous courses leaving the students to figure out posted online work and teach themselves. This guest commentary and quoting Mr. Schillo in your Nov. 17 article does nothing to move anyone forward. How do we bridge the gap between keeping defeated students engaged and reluctant professors ever getting back to teach in person when there is constant negativity? I would hope after publishing several articles to express Mr. Schillo’s views you would afford acting President Craig to do the same.
Debra Roth
Hicksville
Roth is the parent of a freshman at SUNY Oneonta.
