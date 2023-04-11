To most sensible observers out here in the area “served” by Bassett, it seems ridiculous, cruel, anti-social and counterproductive for the management of Bassett to close the superb FoxCare gymnasium and pool facility.
Bassett, however, is no not-for-profit organization dedicated to the public good — in this case, the health of the patients it “serves.” No, Bassett is — absurdly for what is allegedly a healthcare organization — a profit center for some investors somewhere. It is a mining operation whose business model is performing lucrative medical procedures on sick people. Healthy people, people who exercise and do all they can to stay out of the doctors’ office and avoid those expensive procedures, are not particularly useful to the for-profit medical racket.
I don’t mean to tar the reputations of the mostly admirable medical professionals who work for Bassett and provide excellent, thoughtful, compassionate care to patients. It is the profit-taking system that employs (and often mercilessly exploits) those medical professionals that demands our scrutiny and cries out for change. Medicare for all!
Much U.S. medical care was not-for-profit until President Richard Nixon’s HMO Act of 1971. Here’s the transcript of a taped Oval Office conversation between John Ehrlichman and Nixon, provided by the University of Virginia, that gives the game away:
Ehrlichman: “Edgar Kaiser is running his Permanente deal for profit. And the reason that he can … the reason he can do it … I had Edgar Kaiser come in … talk to me about this and I went into it in some depth. All the incentives are toward less medical care, because …”
President Nixon: [Unclear.]
Ehrlichman: “… the less care they give them, the more money they make.”
President Nixon: “Fine.”
Eugene Marner
Oneonta
