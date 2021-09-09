To President Biden and VP Harris:
Bravo to both of you for taking the decision to pull out of Afghanistan after 20 years of futile domination of a foreign country!
As you mentioned in your speech, now the USA does not have to spend $300 million a day.
I have a few suggestions for you to utilize this saved money:
Let’s show it to the world that the USA is the richest and most powerful country where everyone is a millionaire.
Here are a few of my earnest recommendations for the saved $300 million a day and how this amount can be utilized compassionately:
First every veteran of the previous or present war should be given $1 million to honor him/her for fighting for this country and keeping USA flag high.
Second, every individual U.S. citizen who is above 60 should be given $1 million dollars to thank him/her for their service to the country for making it rich and prosperous.
Third, all those who turn 60 in the future years should be given $1 million to live a comfortable life because they worked hard to contribute toward making the USA wealthy and strong during their years of dedicated work.
Fourth, this way all citizens of the USA will be millionaires.
That is an excellent start. However, I will have more suggestions for this saved money from fighting a senseless war without any goal. The suggestions will pertain to feeding and sheltering all the hungry and homeless people of the USA.
Bravo to both of you again for pulling out of Afghanistan. You are doing a great job. You are the model president that the USA needed in this time of crises.
Stay well!
Ashok Malhotra
Oneonta
