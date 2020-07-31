I was looking at Saturday’s sports page when I saw the following: “Unadilla mostly quiet without National.” I scanned the article and saw that Unadilla Mayor David Welch was quoted in it. Most of the locals know that the Unadilla Motocross races are held outside of New Berlin, near the Unadilla River.
We spend lots of time explaining this to people looking for those races. Please ask Jared Bomba and other staff writers to do their research before submitting their articles.
Georgia Bell
Unadilla
