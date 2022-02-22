I read in the paper the list of the Black women who are in line to replace our Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
Our less-than-popular president stated that this position will be filled by a woman of color. This seems almost racist to me.
I am sure there are Black and white men and women that might be qualified for this position as well.
I am 72 years old and I have seen racism in this country years ago. Shame on us. We were at a point in the country where we as a country weren’t seeing Black or white any more.
Along came the NFL kneeling and it fanned the coals of racism again. Shame on them.
We have enough problems in this country. Can’t we just go back to seeing people as people and not Black and white?
This is just my opinion. I may be wrong.
Robert Harder
Unadilla
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.