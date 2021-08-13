Racial discrimination and its effects continue — and have even worsened — according to two new investigations. Economists from the University of California, Berkeley and University of Chicago demonstrated that employment discrimination at some of the largest corporations continues. The researchers sent out a whopping 83,000 fake job applications for entry-level positions to compare results from matched resumes of ostensibly black and white applicants. Of the 13 automotive retailing and services companies in the Fortune 500 list, five are among the 10 most discriminatory corporations studied. Chains of retailers, restaurants and bars discriminate more than average. Corporations with centralized hiring tend to discriminate less.
For those who think that college educations close wealth gaps between whites and Blacks, think again. According to the Wall Street Journal’s investigation published on Aug. 9 using Federal Reserve data — over the past 30 years that gap has increased. The main difference has been the dramatic increase in tuitions. Because of the long history of housing, employment, and other discrimination, Black families on average have far less accumulated wealth for which to send their children to college — resulting in black students having to borrow far more money to attend, leaving them further in debt for far longer than their white counterparts. It is so extreme that the median wealth of Black households with college degrees is even less than those of white households with no college degrees.
And here at home, the Delaware County Fair opens soon. They’ve refused to announce whether they will stop peddling Confederate merchandise with its overtly racist (and traitorous) implications. I can still hear the fair director, Ed Rossley, screaming in my face that “it’s about making money!” I’d hoped that instead it could be about fun and celebration for all.
Please tell the sponsors that you’d like a fair for all.
Michael Kaufman
Bovina
