Recently in Sound Off there was a letter asking to take down the photo display of the BLM memorial wall. The letter included, “Say their names does not apply to our community.” Aug. 18 there was an article about a protest in a nearby town that included chants of “We’re the new KKK!”
Our community is more than a single city or town and I think this shows that we do need to deal with racism. It does apply to our community. It is often subtle. Sometimes it is in your face. For those of us who have lived a life of white privilege, it is often not noticed and can be difficult to understand.
We need to be aware and educate ourselves. When we see something we need to say or do something. This shows no disrespect to any police. They absolutely “deserve appreciation, gratitude and respect.” Those who are stoking the fires of division need to be called out thoughtfully. I agree we need to “spread peace and not hatred” here in OUR community.
Robin Lettis
Cooperstown
