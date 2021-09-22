The title of the article on the front page “D.C. braces for rally in support of insurrection” is so far from the truth. You should do your homework before you print such trash! I was unable to go but watched it on a live stream.
Their message was clear — we are losing our First Amendment, some of the prisoners have been in jail for nine months without bail, in wretched conditions, without them being able to shave or shower, one meal reportedly consisted of a cookie, a piece of bread and tartar sauce. Some in solitary confinement! These are Banana Republic tactics.
You should visit “Look Ahead America” before you pass judgement. You should be ashamed of yourself.
You are like all the rest of the media: DISHONEST!
Barbara Latham
Orient
