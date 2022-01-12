In response to the Jan. 11 “Sound Off” writer’s rant about the new shop in Oneonta run by an ordained Wiccan (gasp!) and the frantic, repeated question of, what will we all do about it, I, a non-Wiccan, ordained or otherwise, will go purchase items from it. Nothing has made me want to support a local business more than that rant.
I’m sure I’ll see other Oneonta citizens of varying religious denominations supporting this new local business as well.
I thank the writer for reminding me of the new shop, Willow’s Enchanted Grove.
Jennifer Hill
Oneonta
