I am writing to express my support of our state Sen. Jen Metzger. Jen is the people’s candidate. She is incredibly hard working, intelligent, but also down to earth and accessible.
In her first term in office she has introduced and passed an incredible amount of legislation including a bill to use $25 million of unallocated money that would double the funds of Nourish NY, a farm-to-food-bank program created to alleviate food insecurity and support farmers during this difficult time. As the chair of the Senate’s Agriculture Committee, she continues to support our farming community, which also supports our economy and the rural nature of our district.
She is an outstanding advocate for the environment, which supports not only our tourist economy, but our health with cleaner air and water as well as preserving our beautiful open spaces. She worked and continues to work hard to help pass and implement the Climate Leader and Community Protection Act, which will not only help New York move toward being a national leader in converting to a sustainable energy economy, it will also help to improve the overall health of our state, so important to all — especially our children, seniors and people living in poverty without the health care they need to counter environmental threats to the health of themselves and their families.
Jen does not take corporate money — in fact, the very first bill she introduced was a bill to ban all corporate campaign contributions! (S1013A) She believes strongly in a government that is responsive and accountable to its constituents, not to corporations who fund campaigns! We need to keep her working for us, so vote Jen again!
Amy Kletter
New Paltz
