Jen Metzger deserves a second term as state senator. Hard-working, people-oriented and sincere politicians are rare. Jen found grant money for local projects when the state had no money She has passed important legislation with bipartisan support because she takes on problems and solves them. She is a voter-pleaser and not a party pleaser.
Her opponent is a rich businessman who earned a fortune running a school bus service. His platform is based on platitudes such as law and order and family values while indicating he will follow the Republican agenda. Albany has been full of such people who serve everyone’s needs but yours and mine.. Jen represents a new wave. If you want to have good things happen in Albany, give Jen your vote and another term. She is the real McCoy.
Hal Chorny
Gardiner
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.