Regarding the letter on ballot propositions published on Oct. 20: Proposals one, three and four as described by the writer misrepresent these proposed changes to the New York State Constitution that will be on the November ballot.
Voters wishing to learn the actual effects of voting yes or no on these propositions should take advantage of two important documents prepared by the League of Women Voters of New York State. The first is the league’s “2021 Voters Guide Part 2.” Members of the LWV of the Cooperstown Area have distributed copies of the Guide to local libraries and businesses, and the pamphlet is available at our website, www.LWVCooperstownArea.org. The wording of each proposal is also available at www.VOTE411.org.
For more in-depth information, watch the LWV of New York State’s video, “Educational Forum on the Five Ballot Proposals” (https://tinyurl.com/p4n9ccvv).
Both documents explain the proposals in detail and outline the arguments for and against each proposed changed to the Constitution.
Voters should note that these proposals are on the back side of the ballot. Sample ballots for Otsego County are available on the Otsego County Board of Elections website at voteotsego.com. After choosing your candidates, turn the ballot over to vote on the proposals.
Learn more about these proposals, decide your position, and most importantly — VOTE!
Liane Hirabayashi
Hartwick
Patty MacLeish
Cooperstown
Hirabayashi and MacLeish are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area.
