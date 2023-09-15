Sept. 11, 2001 was our nation’s second day of infamy. That particular day was definitely an “Dies Horribilus” (horrible day in Latin) for the United States and the countries around the world.
On that day and the days that followed, all people came together regardless of who they were to mourn, to grieve, to come together. One of the tributes from a foreign head of state was from Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who instructed the Coldstream Guards to play our national anthem and declared “We are all Americans”, just as the president of France had declared as well.
In closing, I would like to offer this prayer for our country and our allied countries: “Heavenly Father, in your grace and in your wisdom, we ask you to preserve, protect, and defend the United States of America and our allied countries from all enemies foreign and domestic. May we and our allied countries prevail and be triumphant in our sense of leadership and duty. May we always be united like in the official title of our country: The United States of America. May we heed the call of duty, service, and prosperity. May we also heed the call of having liberty and justice for all like our pledge of allegiance declares. In your name I pray, Amen.”
A.J. Hamill
Oneonta
