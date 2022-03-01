Since redistricting has kept us in the 19th Congressional district, let’s celebrate Antonio Delgado’s accomplishments and make sure he is reelected this year.
Did you know that the federal COVID relief monies were initially destined to only reach communities with populations larger than 500,000? Delgado introduced a unique formula that made it possible for direct financial distributions to much smaller communities. Hence the $11.5 million in COVID relief funds received by Otsego County. That’s a chunk of change!
A measure of Delgado’s effectiveness as a congressman is the high proportion of bills introduced by him that have been enacted into law: 18 of them. The legislation has involved such diverse needs as support for veterans, empowerment for small business and farmers, and affordability of higher education. His success is undoubtedly related to his willingness to work across the aisle to get things done. He ranks highly among the most bipartisan members of congress.
Voters of Otsego County, you know a good thing when you see it. Let’s make sure Antonio Delgado remains in office to continue this great work.
Dr. Antoinette Kuzminski
Fly Creek
