I am writing in regard to our upcoming town election in support of town justices Sean Farrell and Karen Liddle.
Both have an outstanding track record of applying the law with dignity and respect for all regardless of race, sexual preference and/or political views. I have personally observed Sean in practice and am overly impressed with his ability to maintain a fair playing ground, looking for any and all opportunities to use his experiences to educate those who appear in front of him.
Outside of the courtroom, these two have shown strong moral compasses that have impacted those around them now and in the near future. Get out and VOTE.
Todd Scanlon
Oneonta
