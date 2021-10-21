I am writing to wholeheartedly endorse Michele Farwell for a third term as county representative for District Two in Otsego County. In her first two terms in that position she has proven to be the kind of elected official any voter would hope for.
Michele Farwell has done more to maintain contact and to assist her constituents in the towns of Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield, than any representative in at least the past 25 years. She has regularly attended town board meetings to both update residents on affairs at the county level as well as to answer questions from residents. Her consistently well-informed answers to questions have clearly shown her involvement and understanding of issues at both county and town levels.
Rep. Farwell has also helped in other more specific ways. As Otsego County grappled with the issue of ambulance service to our rural areas, Farwell met with emergency squads in her district to ask questions and to listen to their concerns and suggestions. Subsequently, the county has agreed on a plan to assist with county-wide ambulance service.
Properties being turned over to the county for unpaid taxes was a concern for Rep. Farwell and she personally contacted the owner of every property parcel in her district which was vulnerable and explained the legal options which were available to the property owners.
Rep. Farwell is strongly motivated to assist her constituents and clearly has the skills and ability to do so. Your vote for her to be re-elected to a third term would be a step toward continuing the good work she has been doing for District Two.
Scot Lueck
Butternuts
Lueck is a councilman for the Town of Butternuts.
