It is my pleasure to write this letter to support Judge Karen Liddle for reelection as Oneonta town justice.
I have known Karen for more than 20 years, and the residents of the town are lucky to have her serve us. Karen is committed to justice and fairness for all, with special concerns for victims. As a defense attorney, her opponent has dealt with defending criminals putting them back on our streets, failing to consider the consequences to victims and their families.
Both Judge Liddle and Judge Farrell, also up for reelection, have partnered to provide equal justice and fairness, applying the law with dignity and respect. Reelect Judge Karen Liddle and Judge Sean Farrell for Oneonta town justices.
Jo Ann LaMonica
Oneonta
