Gun control has been a divisive issue for a long time in this and other rural areas. As our country, and the rest of the planet’s countries, continue to expand their populations there are more people to buy and own guns and ammunition and more other people to keep choosing to commit suicide, murder and injury, mistakenly or intentionally.
A body that has been shot and wounded carries detrimental consequences, depending on where they were shot and how much damage was caused. Sometimes shootings have been accidental because the shooters were young siblings or adults who have not been properly trained and thus are ignorant about the power of gunpowder and ammunition.
Other countries that have experienced mass shootings have banned firearms, and potential victims have not been shot and injured. That is documented. Archery and knives can be used for hunting ground-based mammals and venomous reptiles and amphibians.
More people are killed by incompetent drivers or drivers who do not maintain their vehicles properly. Nonetheless, a lot of people get killed by firearms and ammunition. Semiautomatic weapons are not needed for hunting. They are designed for military offense and defense, not hunting.
An owner of a firearm who is not competent enough to hit a target should be trained and tested, periodically, as should vehicle drivers who have driver’s licenses. People develop bad habits and are easily distracted. Unfortunately, we don’t retest them to maintain their licenses. The same approach should be used for firearm owners.
Creating a gun sanctuary in our and other rural counties is not necessary. The Second Amendment of the 10 Bill of Rights amendments to our Constitution enables ownership, however, proper usage and competence is something that should be considered and enforced.
Thomas A. Pritchard
Milford
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.