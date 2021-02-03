A note on a recent commentary on biblical literacy: It is vital to realize the Bible is a spiritual allegory, i.e. a compilation of symbolic storytelling (many very potent) written at a time of near-universal illiteracy, hence oral transmission of information. This was also altered or amended over time (Bible scholars tell us there are more versions of the New Testament than there are works in the New Testament!)
The story of the Virgin Mary was based on a linguistic mistranslation of “virgin,” which simply implied “young woman,” not sexual purity in any sense. The very idea of a virgin birth is a scientific contradiction (This is only one of a series of examples.)
Ministers are constrained by the ignorance and prejudice of congregations most of whose religious education ends by sixth grade. Literate church members are constrained by fear of speaking out and breaking the comfortable mold of supernaturalism and time-worn dogma. Everyone loses, but sleeps well.
Before the churches empty completely, we need people of courage, intellect and good will to comprise a theology of the 21st century. The God of love and mercy would be pleased.
Dr. Robert Russell
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.