In our pandemic, limit travel to protect others. Second homeowners should not be leaving downstate, potentially spreading COVID-19 to other areas.
A $2.2 trillion relief for Americans finally passed Friday, March 27, and was immediately signed by President Trump, no thanks to Pelosi and Schumer. Families’ relief money was unnecessarily delayed by Pelosi, remembering under Obama “never let a crisis go to waste,” to achieve a Democratic agenda. Republicans may have held relief at $2 trillion if the bill only addressed the crisis instead of Pelosi insisting on a laundry list of liberal agendas, some which had to be funded to pass. Funds for illegal aliens, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kennedy Center, among others, instead of addressing the crisis at hand.
Trump was called racist when he banned Chinese travel after the first confirmed American case in January, potentially saving thousands.
Governor Cuomo screamed for 30,000 ventilators. and when asked by a reporter about 4,000 sent to a New York warehouse in New Jersey sitting in storage, said he needed them for the apex of the crisis, potentially depriving other states. That is like panicking and buying 100 rolls of toilet paper, depriving others. Cuomo, grandstanding, said New York was short-changed and was told by Schumer and Gillibrand, both Democrats, that New York made out well.
DiBlasio and Cuomo, totally incompetent and not prepared to respond to any crisis, should thank Trump for his cool-headedness, rapidly assembling experts and addressing things in lightning speed.
Thank Cuomo for declaring liquor stores essential businesses along with grocers, hospitals and first responders. Please look into what major media conveniently leaves out to constantly bash Trump while praising liberal Democrats. Stay safe and remember who did what come election time and vote.
Edward V. Dawyot
Mount Vision
