Statues are erected to our heroes. Thus, the question, why would we tolerate statues of treasonous people who fought for slavery?
If you are against taking them down, please answer that question for your own clarity. Reflect.
Was being a treasonous person worthy of a statue or was fighting to retain slavery a heroic pursuit?
Not honoring treasonous defenders of slavery is not rewriting history. It was then as it is now. The difference is that we are starting to live up to our shared American ideals rather than being hypocrites.
Introspection is difficult for some people as they must, at times, rewrite their personal world view. This is not the rewriting of history.
James Moran
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.