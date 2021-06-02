Congresswoman Tenney recently visited the southern border to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis taking place. What she saw was not pretty, our Border Patrol agents working overtime to stop the influx of illegal immigrants and drugs being brought across the border by cartels and human traffickers.
Biden’s reckless policies created this crisis and he has done nothing to stop it.
After returning, Congresswoman Tenney stated: “I have consistently said that Congress should come together to negotiate a bipartisan and compassionate solution to our immigration crisis that provides dignity, strengthens border security, reforms the broken asylum process, and actually disincentivizes illegal immigration”.
I totally agree with Congresswoman Tenney and thank her for her strong leadership in Congress; keep up the good work you are doing to help keep America safe.
Jim Zecca
Utica
