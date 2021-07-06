It was very nice to see that Claudia Tenney is touting the benefits of the American Rescue Plan by notifying businesses that help is on the way. However, she is completely disingenuous, as she voted AGAINST the bill.
This is just another example of her not voting to support her constituents in Chenango County and the rest of District 22, but then attempting to reap the benefits of the work done by Democrats.
With a margin of victory of only 109 votes (and even that is questionable given that some 2,500 people in Oneida County were denied their right to vote), she is going to have to work hard to represent her constituency.
Patti Giltner
Norwich
Giltner is chair of the Chenango County Democratic Party.
