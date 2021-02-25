 I have been consistently impressed with the quality of Sarah Eames’ work at The Daily Star — her writing is creative, highly professional and always a pleasure to read. Her photographs too are excellent. Keep up the good work!

Emma Kirsch

Oneonta

Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.) 

