I recently learned who my local representative truly serves.
I listened on Zoom as issues pressing to local towns in Delaware and Chenango counties were discussed, hoping to receive help for a problem looming large in my town, that of industrial wind turbines. As the question was raised to my state senator regarding due process being discarded by the state to approve the project, he showed his true colors. Before responding, he referenced an IBEW representative regarding potential jobs. My perception is that money talked over the interests of local residents’ concerns.
What few in the Legislature are willing to address is that the governor’s Green New Deal is not as environmentally sound as touted. Large-scale destruction of woodland (3,905 acres), unreliability of wind power (think Texas), infrasound data skewed in favor of the wind company, concern of water loss to spring-fed and other wells, bird and bat kills, non-recyclable turbine blades, and property value loss. I am concerned about voices ignored, rules discarded and Albany’s agenda overriding the best interests of rural areas. Most in Guilford do not enjoy benefits claimed in the Siting Board’s March 11, 2021, approval letter.
Unfortunately, justice is only available to those who can afford high-priced legal representation, out of reach of most residents in this area, as a private citizen’s suit brought to the state Supreme Court was dismissed, since he was not a lawyer. What will happen to our property values and our health? Once done, the damage cannot be undone.
To those who have taken Big Wind’s cash, unconcerned about neighbors negatively impacted by turbines, shame on you! Even greater shame rests with politicians who have chosen dollars dangled before them over protecting the constituents they serve. God help us in Guilford, because help won’t be coming from Albany.
Debra Pratt
Guilford
