Dr. Ben Friedell is right that “for safety’s sake, Medicare should pay for home care” as he argued in a guest commentary in your Feb. 20-21 edition.
The Medicare for All proposal in the last Congress would have enacted that if it had passed — while meeting myriad other health care needs for all. A version of it will be proposed again in the current Congress sometime very soon.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, after studying five different proposals for Medicare for All, found that each would save Americans many billions of dollars annually while providing life-saving care to everyone as a right. The National Nurses United union has supported Medicare for All since its founding — and its members see the need for it every day.
Last year, 118 Representatives in Congress supported that proposal. Our representative in the 19th Congressional District, Antonio Delgado (D) did not. Newly elected 22nd Congressional District Representative Claudia Tenney (R) in the western portion of our region has also opposed it in the past. Please urge them to co-sponsor the bill in the current Congress.
Michael Kaufman
Bovina
