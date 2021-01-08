How many times have your heard of the United States government sending millions of dollars all over the world to help various countries with various problems?
Anybody have a figure just how many millions or billions have been sent? Now, here we are today — We the People are having a problem and half the government couldn’t care less. I believe now is the time to make our governing documents amended to state that those in our government who don’t care about or will not do anything to help, should relinquish their government positions with in a certain number of days or suddenly face removal. What do you think?
Jay F. Mould
Oneonta
