Can the economy and inflation be adjusted by the midterm election?
Maybe. The Republicans intend to provide a corporate tax cut; downgrade the drug adjustments to Medicare; make Social Security a temporary program with cuts.
Will this make a difference? Of course not, it will only add more problems.
Will it assist Upstate New Yorkers? Of course not.
What could Congress do to have an impact? First they need to cancel the Trump Tax Cut — the biggest domestic deficit ever which only benefited the very rich and those making more than $400,000 per year. In Upstate New York, that means less than 1% of our population.
Next, instead of adjusting Social Security downward, we need to eliminate the earnings cap and apply the full percentage to all income so that this essential program is viable for the balance of this century.
It would be also very appropriate to see our current state laws on reproductive rights remain in place, which is another Republican agenda item to eliminate choice across the nation.
Please support Josh Riley and other upstate Democrats so that our democracy has a chance to survive and grow stronger.
Bill Moon
Franklin
Commented
