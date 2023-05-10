Until recently, lifting the debt ceiling has been a routine operation, as it should be. It is simply an agreement to fund expenses already approved by Congress. But in 2011, an increasingly radical GOP weaponized the process. They threatened to derail the economy if Barack Obama did not accept drastic spending cuts as the price for a debt ceiling measure. Republicans are once again repeating this tactic. They are demanding major spending cuts now rather than during upcoming budget negotiations. Hence, the Daily Star article, “Can Biden and McCarthy strike a deal” (5/9/2023).
As the article makes clear, the Republican plan cuts the federal budget by trillions of dollars across ten years, leaving millions of Americans hungrier and without health care. The plan includes unpopular measures such as adding new work requirements for welfare, clawing back IRS funds, blocking student debt cancellation and repealing green energy programs that were part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
The demands to compromise on climate are particularly irrational as these programs largely benefit populations that consistently vote for Republicans. New Yorkers should know that the cuts would also impede our economic prospects right here in Central and Upstate New York, where thousands of new clean energy jobs have been created as a direct result of passage of the IRA. These investments include a clean energy battery plant in Ulster County (500 jobs) and a Semiconductor Megafab Facility in Clay, which is projected to produce thousands of community jobs. You can kiss similar investments goodbye if the GOP has its way.
Make no mistake, Republicans are happy to drive up the debt if it means tax cuts for the wealthy. But their current intransigence over passing a clean debt ceiling shows a willingness to gamble with long term economic harm to millions of people and with future planet sustainability.
Robert Muller
Edmeston
