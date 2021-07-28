When it was mostly people in blue states who were contracting COVID-19 and dying, Fox “News” presenters and talk show personalities sided with the anti-vaxxers. Now that infection and mortality rates are skyrocketing in red states, they have changed their tune. Some of their Republican congressional acolytes have done the same. The Republican governor of deep red Alabama has gone so far as to assert that it’s time to blame the surge on the unvaccinated. Better-late-than-never, these conversions should be welcomed by the rest of us.
By the same token, one can only hope that when the rampant increase in gun violence migrates to red states, these formerly anti-vaxxer pundits and “lawmakers” will experience a similar epiphany on this other plague infesting our society.
Until then, in both cases, sensible people would be well-advised to remain vigilant as to where they travel in the U.S. and whom they welcome into their homes and communities — for their own safety and that of their families and neighbors.
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
