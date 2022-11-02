The election this Nov. 8 will determine the future of our nation and state.
For New York governor, Lee Zeldin has a commonsense plan that would save our state with a plan that would fight dangerous crime and end bail reform, support our police, decrease high taxes and deal with increasing inflation and staggering prices, while protecting our rights and freedoms. Lee will create a New York state that is favorable to average families and businesses.
Recent polling shows that 70% of Americans feel America is going in the wrong direction. Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to lead New York in the wrong direction by supporting bail reform, allowing violent criminals to be put back onto streets in just hours to commit their crimes over and over again. Violent attacks on innocent victims have become a daily occurrence. In Kathy Hochul’s New York, criminals have more rights than law-abiding citizens, our police and DA’s are handicapped by laws that favor those who commit violent crimes, while serious crime is encroaching into even our rural areas. New York is coddling criminals while disarming law-abiding gun owners. New Yorkers do not feel safe!
New Yorkers face the uncertainty of increasing fuel and food prices as they head into winter, wondering if they will be forced to choose between heating their home or buying groceries or paying bills. Inflation continues to rise, eating into New Yorkers’ paychecks while President Biden and Gov. Hochul deny this is a problem. We need commonsense solutions to turn around this state! Our Republican candidates have those commonsense solutions for both our nation and our state!
It is important to elect Lee Zeldin for governor, Marc Molinaro for Congress, and Peter Oberacker for state senator. Vote Republican to save our state!
Gilda Ward
Mt. Upton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.