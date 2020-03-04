So I read in the paper that a man was arrested for making death threats toward Congressman Adam Schiff and Sen. Chuck Schumer.
These are honorable public servants who President Trump refers to as “scum” and “evil.”
Let that sink in for a moment. How every sitting senator and congressman and congresswoman have not loudly condemned the president’s language is a national disgrace. In 2018, when Trump viciously attacked the free press as “the enemy of the people,” a maniac sent pipe bombs to 13 media outlets and personalities.
The El Paso Walmart shooter said that he was “defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion”; this on the heels of Trump’s repetitive warnings of the “invasion,” the “caravans” populated with rapists and murderers.
How such a fool ever got to the White House is moot at this point. At this stage, I place all the blame at the feet of Republican senators and Congress people. Shame on you! This tribal attitude of taking sides no matter what is not only craven, but dangerous. The Austrian philosopher Karl Popper wrote: “The more we try to return to the heroic age of tribalism, the more surely do we arrive at the Inquisition, at the Secret Police, and at a romanticized gangsterism” resulting in “the suppression of reason and truth.”
Michael Perry
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.