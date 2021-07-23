Republican legislators Angelino, Akshar and Oberacker rightly call for disaster relief for their constituents who’ve suffered extensive property damage because of July’s extreme storms (“Officials seek disaster status after flooding slams the region,” The Daily Star, July 20.
According to the organization Rebuild by Design, every county in New York has been impacted by severe storms and flooding in the last decade. The result has been several disaster declarations and a loss to the state economy of at least $26 billion, despite federal aid. The evidence couldn’t be clearer that climate change is responsible for these extreme weather events. But the Republicans in the state Legislature, as is true for their party in general, have consistently failed to address or even admit the shattering reality climate change poses for the future.
One hopes that the evidence of local disaster will transform the naysaying of the state GOP during the next legislative session when unfinished environmental business comes up for a vote.
Reacting to disasters after they happen isn’t enough. It’s time for Angelino, Akshar and Oberacker to take a proactive stance toward climate change, and to get their colleagues to do the same. This means supporting essential decarbonization measures. The Clean Futures Act will ban the building of new fossil fuel plants. The Climate and Community Investment Act, or CCIA, includes a carbon tax to pay for a host of renewable and energy efficiency projects. These are solutions that urgently need support in the next legislative session.
Bart Farell
Clinton
