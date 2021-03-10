Here’s something to remember when you hear Republicans fulminating about Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, Lola Bunny and the Muppets being “canceled”: They probably aren’t stupid enough to believe what they’re saying, but they absolutely think YOU’RE stupid enough to believe what they’re saying.
They have no policies, they have no platform, they have no ideas, and they no longer even pretend to have them. Their only goal is to hold on to power, and the only trick they have left is spouting lies to stir up blind rage. Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels infamously said, “The bigger the lie, the more it will be believed.”
Let’s prove him wrong.
Ray Crossley
Butternuts
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.