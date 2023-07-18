Pundits keep telling us that once climate disruption touches real people’s lives, the determination to tackle it will materialize. And now, headlines such as this in The Daily Star, “Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person” (July 11) have become commonplace. Just in the last month, flash floods, wildfires and unprecedented heat waves have assaulted us on a regular basis, damaging crops, making it hard to breathe and forcing whole neighborhoods to evacuate.
So what are we waiting for? A recent Pew Research study outlines the partisan divide. Ninety percent of Democrats and independents support the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. Only 44% of Republicans do, though they are among those suffering the most from the alternating heat and torrential downpours affecting many red states. Their representatives in Congress and presidential candidates uniformly support the production of more carbon-emitting fossil fuels and have voted against climate measures such as the Inflation Reduction Act.
Here in New York, Republicans in the Assembly and Senate consistently argue against Gov. Hochul’s climate agenda. Yet the governor deserves praise for delivering tangible results that benefit all of us, Democrats and Republicans. More than 160,000 New Yorkers already work in the State’s clean energy industry. At least 10,000 additional jobs will be created in offshore wind energy, a reality that got closer last month when the South Wind project installed the first monopile foundation for its offshore substation. The governor knows that renewable energy sources offer a sustainable path forward, mitigating the impacts of climate change and promoting a cleaner and healthier future for all of us. It’s time for Republicans to join her in fighting for such a worthy goal.
Diane Matza
Clinton
