Many Republican senators, congressional representatives and one delusional, destructive past president are placing our democracy in peril and the foundation upon which our country was built is crumbling.
I am not including the sane people who hold Republican views, because I know they have their rights just as I have mine. Having disagreements should lead to conversation, not violence, death threats and intimidation tactics.
This push to undermine the validity of our elections, our most sacred responsibility, is a threat to our democracy, and I fear that we might have had our last free and fair election in 2020. Donald Trump lost the last election, and Republicans across the country have used that loss and his Big Lie to spur the most expansive rollback of voting rights since the Jim Crow era.
Trump’s claim has been thoroughly discredited, but the lie keeps circulating and breeds threats and intimidation against officials, like Brad Raffensperger, who has received death threats, threats of hanging, firing squads and torture, all because he wouldn’t bend to Trump’s request to “find” votes.
It isn’t the Democrats who are attempting to undermine our democracy, it is the Republican lifers in the Senate and Congress who are terrified of losing power and those who are using dark money given to them by the ultra-rich to pass legislation in 48 states that have introduced close to 400 restrictive voting bills.
These ultra-rich individuals are fearful because Democrats want to give the vote to every legal citizen, and the social programs associated with the democratic way of life want to use money that is immorally kept tightly held by the billionaires.
It is the ultra-rich and the billions of dollars they control and the Republican legislators using the dark money who are the real enemies of our democratic principles.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
