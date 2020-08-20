For more than three years the Trump administration’s EPA has attacked more than 100 environmental protections relating to air and water pollution, emissions, infrastructure projects, toxic substances and wildlife. The strategy is to put profits over people and the planet. It comes at a cost, hastening climate change, destroying natural habitats and causing thousands of extra deaths each year from worsening air and water quality.
Finally, and none too soon, six former Republican and Democratic EPA directors have called for a “post-election reset” of this folly (The Daily Star 8/13). They rightly point out that science must come before politics in guiding our environmental policy. Trump’s EPA operates in the opposite way. By denying the costs of pollution and environmental destruction, the EPA encourages practices that drive these costs up. The bill for these costs goes to the taxpayer while the profits go to the polluters and destroyers.
We must include here the costs incurred by the effects of global warming on agriculture, sea level and tropical disease spread. They will overwhelm whatever short-term economic benefit the EPA imagines will come out of its current policies. We are now seeing the costs for the economy of a single viral pandemic. Imagine COVID-19 multiplied by 10. The full economic onslaught due to environmental abuse will mean no economy. Protecting human health and society cannot be separated from protecting the natural environment.
A “reset” will return the EPA to its intended mission. The EPA was not intended as a means for industry to impose its wishes on government policy. It has been subverted for that purpose. The six former EPA directors said they were “concerned about the current state of affairs at EPA.” We all should be very concerned.
Bart Farell
Clinton
