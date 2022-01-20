According to a study The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia conducted in 2019, gun injuries are the second-leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens and the leading cause of death among high school students.
The study also found that people who die from an accidental shooting were more than three times as likely to live in a home with a firearm, and among younger children (ages 0-12 years) who are killed by a firearm, 85% are killed in their own house.
So where are the parents? Where are the gun safes? Where are the child safety locks? Where are the responsible adults?
The National Rifle Association was founded in 1871 as a place to learn gun safety. It has since become politicized by right wing Republicans who believe the lie that Democrats want to take away all their guns. Rational people know that guns belong in the hands of responsible adults, and assault-type weapons belong in the hands of the military, not wannabe soldiers or misguided vigilantes.
A 2018 study found that fatalities were lower when a federal ban on assault weapons was in effect between 1994 and 2004. State assault weapons bans have also been associated with a lower likelihood of an active shooter event.
I don’t care if a responsible adult wants to own a gun, as long as it’s kept away from the innocent and unbalanced, but no one needs to possess military-style weapons. They are weapons intended to viciously and fatally wound enemies on the battlefield. And what’s wrong with looking into the background of an individual before selling them a gun?
Gun owners shouldn’t have more rights than non-gun owners who want to feel safe in their communities and want their children to return home safely after a day at school.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
