Re: Mr. Hager's Jan. 7 letter
The right to keep and bear arms is absolute. Would you de-claw a tiger and send it back into the jungle? What would the expected outcome be? Self-defense is a basic human right. In order to exercise effective self-defense one must be equipped with the ability to project at least equal power as that which will be used against him. Today, the most effective, portable, concealable power is a handgun. If concealment is not a factor, we include long guns. If one extends that line of thinking to what the Founders were confronted with we should include whatever firepower the ruling class possesses subject to common-sense limitations.
The only legitimate power of "gun control" is the power to prevent indiscriminate damage in the event of accident or malfunction. Note this does not include misuse or abuse. Those circumstances can be adjudicated using existing laws that cover other torts and crimes.
If a group of wealthy men want to acquire a 105mm Howitzer, they should be free to do so. But they should be regulated as to the places they should not fire their piece for practice. And they should certainly be regulated as to the manner of storage and transportation of any high-explosive ammunition they choose to store and transport. And they should be held liable if they cause unjust damage.
A common rifle that is not misused or abused will not cause indiscriminate damage in the event of accident or malfunction. Twenty thousand rounds of rifle ammunition in a basement will not cause indiscriminate damage in the event of accident or malfunction.
The only reason a political power would want to de-claw its citizenry is so they cannot defend themselves. Question the motives of anyone who wishes to de-claw you with the utmost seriousness.
Chris Linstruth
Chattanooga, Tennessee
