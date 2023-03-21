Retiring agency director will be missed
Delaware County Veterans Service Agency Director Charlie Piper has been a friend and advocate to area veterans.
His expertise and enthusiasm in dealing with issues, and his assistance in obtaining benefits veterans have earned, has been a very valuable asset to all of us.
On behalf of myself and, I’m sure, all other area veterans, we say thank you very much, Charlie, and we wish you a well-deserved, long, happy and healthy retirement.
Thank you for everything.
Willard C. Dann, Sidney
Fitness center closing will hurt health
Fox Care Fitness closing has a hidden downside to the percentage of us who cannot just go to another gym.
Me and several like me can only exercise with the Therapool and were given physical therapy instruction on what to do when in there. We cannot go to endless PT to keep using the pool. Insurance does not allow that.
There are no other local options for a warm pool. It will be a huge loss for me, healthwise, and for many like me. There should be a way those of us with long-term issues can still use the Therapool. PT doesn’t use it often.
I’m very upset and very disappointed and don’t think we were considered in this.
Emily Phillips, Oneonta
Second Amendment should not be changed
I write after reading Jay Franklin Mould’s March 1 letter.
I point to his idea that it’s time for the Second Amendment to be either amended or removed outright. I would say that this view is fairly typical of those who see, and react to, the dynamics of life more through the filter of emotion than intellect.
And this is an especially dangerous habit to have where politics is concerned, because that’s where the battle for liberty occurs. But to be specific, it is this alarming lack of critical reasoning that explains the absence of any meaningful examination of just what amending or abolishing the Second Amendment means in real life.
In simple terms, neither effort would be very friendly to private ownership of firearms. I seriously doubt those like Mr. Mould have even given any substantive thought as to why the framers put in that amendment in the first place. It had absolutely nothing to do with protecting the act of hunting, and wasn’t so much about citizens being able to protect themselves from criminals.
The overriding intent behind it was so that we would be able to protect ourselves from our own government. That generation had direct experience with a tyrannical government and the framers themselves had a lot of historical evidence to show them that every government has the seeds of tyranny in it. And civilian disarmament has always been, and always will be, a top priority of tyrannies.
In conclusion, the overriding reason why this government isn’t doing such things as literally sealing people into their homes as a COVID policy, is because there are a lot of people with a lot of firearms.
Robert Olejarz, Sidney
Tague is wrong on climate laws
Oh, it broke my heart reading Assemblyman Chris Tague’s lament! He’s being bullied by the Democrat majority here in New York. He should become a congressperson so HE could be the bully.
By the way, it is a shame that all these vocal pro-public safely Republicans fail to see that environmental issues ARE public safety issues.
Kathy Mario, Delhi
