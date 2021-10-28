I write this letter to ask for your support of my friend, Sean Farrell, for town of Oneonta justice on Election Day. Sean has served the town of Oneonta as a justice for the past eight years and brings fair but compassionate rule of law to the bench. Sean’s experience as a father, business owner and longtime Oneonta community member makes him an asset to the town of Oneonta.
Please take the time this November to vote for Sean Farrell and his co-justice Karen Liddell for town of Oneonta justices. They are great team and need your support.
Chad A. Burrows
Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina
