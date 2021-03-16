Headline: Daily Star, Jan. 21, 2021: “City Officials: College return should go more smoothly this time.”
As residents of Oneonta, we all know what happened. The article said: “city officials are cautiously optimistic.” The mayor said he “had guarded hope” and he had communication with the two college presidents and the SUNY chancellor, and was “optimistic about the spring reopening.”
New headline, Feb. 25, 2021: “Otsego sees COVID surge tied to colleges.” No — not a surge in the economy. Whose decision was it to bring students back? Oneonta mayor, two college presidents, SUNY chancellor? Not the local residents like me. Now I stay home and have groceries delivered and use the computer in my own home. Why can’t we make more rules? No off-campus living. No in class-learning. No buses. Have their food delivered like I do. No bars opened?
I realize its not all of the students, just ones who are being selfish, and irresponsibly is their only thought. This pandemic will not be forever. The economy will come back. But lives lost to COVID won’t.
Bonnie Kiraly
Otego
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.