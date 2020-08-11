Rick Brockway’s personal writing on Page 7 of the July 31 issue touched by heartstrings. While I was not born into a farm family, I married a man who was. I learned more on our farm than I did or could at any university. We raised two daughters who did also, as we taught them to appreciate Mother Nature in every way possible, just as Mr. Brockway alluded to.
Thank you, Rick, for a wonderful read and for bringing happy tears to my eyes.
Arlene Knapp
Fly Creek
