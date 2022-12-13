In Thursday’s paper, Mr. Robert Olejarz reminds us that “Constitutional Rights are limited.”
Former Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes reminded us a century ago that the First Amendment does not give us the right to shout "fire" in a crowded theater. Even Justice Hugo Black, a couple of decades later, learned that no rights are absolute.
But like most of us, Mr. Olejarz appears to find some rights more objectionable than others. In his case, he finds no right to privacy in the Constitution to justify abortion, and one would be hard pressed to find it explicitly expressed in the Constitution or any of the amendments. But the Court majority in the Roe case found that the right to privacy was derived from an implicit reading of the liberty guarantee of the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
A recent Court decision has qualified that ruling, and that is why we have courts. I wonder if Mr. Olejarz would have a similar objection to some recent Court decisions on the right to own and carry guns. For 200 years, the courts held such a right linked to membership in a state militia. Then in 2008 in the Heller decision, the Supreme Court found the right to possess a gun to defend one’s home was not dependent upon such membership but implied in the Second Amendment. It appears that an individual’s constitutional rights are at least somewhat dependent on the will of the prevailing majority on the Supreme Court.
Paul Hager
Maryland
