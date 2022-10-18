Josh Riley is the clear choice for voters in New York’s 19th Congressional District.
Josh is focused on the economy in upstate New York, keeping jobs in the U.S., protecting the environment for future generations and making sure our rights are increased — not removed.
He understands that women, not politicians, should be making decisions about their own bodies. Josh knows that our representative has to address the concerns of people in our district from early childhood throughout their lives.
We sometimes think of childhood poverty as a problem in “those other states.” The reality is that more than two out of every five kids is living in poverty in Binghamton. That is a moral disgrace in our first-world country! Josh already has a plan of action to reduce child poverty and knows that starts with public education. At the other end of life, Josh believes that senior citizens should be able to age with dignity, and he supports expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision care.
It is amazing, and morally abhorrent, that the top ONE PERCENT in our country have more wealth than the entire middle class combined. Josh wants big corporations to pay their fair share and give working families a break, directly putting more money in their pockets through tax credits and increasing the standard deduction.
I can’t wait to vote for Josh Riley to be our representative.
Barbara Kaplan
Delhi
