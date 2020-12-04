Checking the BBC website for the news of the day is the ritual first step in this Oneonta resident’s morning. With much delight I read an article Thanksgiving morning with the lead: “Rocky the owl back in the wild after Rockefeller Christmas tree rescue in New York.”
We all know how Oneonta was a hot topic nationwide in August when SUNY Oneonta’s COVID-19 outbreak captured too much attention. Our fair city was not treated kindly by the mass media.
Many of us had to respond to emails and text messages from around the country as friends asked: “What going on?” I wondered how long it would take for the bad press to become a distant memory. Then a northern saw-whet owl, hidden away on the Oneonta tree that was selected to be the most important Christmas tree in the land at Rockefeller Center, came to our rescue.
News of our owl spread across the U.S. and onto the world stage. This tiny owl has become the new image for our city. I enthusiastically urge the city council and the mayor to adopt “Rocky” as our city bird.
Yes, there is a Thanksgiving!
Robert Rightmire
Oneonta
