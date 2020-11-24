Yeah, “Rockefeller”!
What a pleasure it was to see your displaced backward soul in the pages of The Daily Star!
Reminded me of the times I wound up in a strange place and not knowing how I got there!
God bless you my little feathered friend!
May you one day soar with the eagles and continue to bring sunshine and hope to all of us who could sure use a little “uplift” in these dark, dreary times.
And let’s all try to remember: “Take it easy! Don’t let the sound of your own wheels make you crazy.” (Jackson Browne/Glen Frey “Take It Easy.”)
Roger Weiss
Stamford
